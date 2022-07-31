Around the Web Watch: A dance tribute to the Chess Olympiad in Chennai by the Pudukottai District Administration Characters are transformed into chess pieces. Scroll Staff An hour ago District administrations have taken various intiatives to promote #chessolympiad22. This beautiful video is by District Administration, Pudukkottai in which Classical, Folk, Mal Yutham and Silambam artists magically transport us to a World of creative fantasy, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sQig1Ew675— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. chess dance