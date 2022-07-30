Around the Web Mumbai won’t have money if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis removed: Maharashtra Governor triggers row ‘If these people are not here, then it won’t be called the financial capital,’ Bhagat Singh Koshyari said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Mumbai Financial capitals