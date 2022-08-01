“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga



“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव”#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



As part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/wAOADF2tfX