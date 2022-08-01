Around the Web Watch: Coast Guard performs underwater flag demo as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign The idea behind the initiative is to involve a feeling of patriotism among people. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव”#AzadiKaAmritMahotsavAs part of 75th years of India’s independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/wAOADF2tfX— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. flag coast guard