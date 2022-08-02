Around the Web Watch: Scuba divers with Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022 mascot Thambi play a game underwater To celebrate the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad, the mascot and other divers played a match 60 feet under water in Neelankarai, Chennai. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago 'Thambi' dived into sea!@chennaichess22 @chesschennai22 @aicfchess @FIDE_chess pic.twitter.com/ZuJw7racvN— Dr V P Jeyaseelan (@jeyaseelan_vp) August 1, 2022 Do you think Chess is played only on the land? Well, you are mistaken!🌟While Thambi was exploring the underwaters of Chennai while displaying one of his several hundred superpowers, he found something unique! pic.twitter.com/m2MqsBQgR9— Chennai Chess 2022 (@chennaichess22) August 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chess Chennai