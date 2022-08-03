Around the Web Watch: Texas city's ‘Gun Buyback’ event allowed people to surrender firearms for gift cards More than 800 guns were collected on July 30. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Gun Buyback has officially started with a line over half a mile long. We will be here until noon.#OneSafeHouston pic.twitter.com/8BzEUKNXL3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2022 With a little over two hours into the Gun Buyback, we have taken more than 150 guns off the street. pic.twitter.com/NXLVQQxCXV— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2022 Our first City of @HoustonTX #GunBuyBack event was a huge success. ✅ @houstonpolice collected 845 guns ✅ $100,000+ in gift cards given ✅ About 150 vouchers provided for individuals turned away due to line cut off. They will be utilized as priority for future events. pic.twitter.com/FcvSszQFf8— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US guns