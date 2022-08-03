Around the Web Watch: MPs participate in Tiranga Bike Rally in Delhi as part of Independence Day celebrations Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the rally for Parliament members from Red Fort. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The #TirangaBikeRally has been flagged off by the Hon. Vice President @MVenakiahNaidu, Hon. Culture Minister @kishanreddybjp, Hon. MoS for Culture @M_Lekhi, Hon. MoS for Culture @arjunrammeghwal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, @JoshiPralhad & several MPs. pic.twitter.com/eAdFUcsDr6— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022 I&B Minister @ianuragthakur and other MPs participate in Tiranga bike rally from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk @MinOfCultureGoI@AmritMahotsav#HarGharTiranga#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/rk8c71odG5— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 3, 2022 Joined ‘Tiranga bike rally' from Red Fort to Parliament as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/TIMePlokgM— Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (@RanjanRajkuma11) August 3, 2022 Nari Shakti fostering the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat at #AmritMahotsav Tiranga Bike Rally. #HarGharTiranga @DrBharatippawar @DarshanaJardosh @mpvadodara @MPDrBDShyal pic.twitter.com/gUpDB1f6tR— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Independence Day MPs