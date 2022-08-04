Around the Web Watch: Flash flood in Las Vegas sends water gushing through casino ceilings and streets Power outages were also reported in the city. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Las Vegas last night, flash floods making the strip one big river. #lasvegasflooding pic.twitter.com/x3pw1wKp1t— 👉Bertil Snel 👈 (@bsnel) July 30, 2022 Heavy rains are effective in Las Vegas, #USA. ▪️While the roads are under water, floods are experienced in many hotels and casinos. pic.twitter.com/0FZhu4AXlY— EHA News (@eha_news) July 29, 2022 🚨#BREAKING: Rare Flash flood hits Las Vegas Nevada 📌#LasVegas | #Nevada A rare thunderstorm has hit one of the US,s driest city’s in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night, triggering flash flood warnings.Videos show water pouring into casinos and flooding parts of Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/D3ijx6gB6C— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2022 https://t.co/OzckR6kcYV #Watch: Rain stops all fun at Las Vegas, Nevada#lasvegas #vegasweather #USA #NEVADA #FlashFlood #Flood #Rain #Viral #video #Viralvideo #Casino #Fun #life pic.twitter.com/dDnOMytGbR— ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) July 29, 2022 🚨 #BreakingNews ⛈️ #NewsRave flash flood hits Las Vegas#LasVegas #Nevada #USA 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/rUFN4tTLuT— Вова 💖 (@Vova151974) July 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood US