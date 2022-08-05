#WATCH | "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uynamOL6w5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to German dictator and Nazi Party chief Adolf Hitler for winning elections by controlling entire system. “Hitler too came to power winning elections, he too used to win elections,” he said. “How do you think Hitler won the elections? It was because he had control of all of institutions in Germany...he also had paramilitary forces,” he continued. “Give me the entire system, then I will also show you how to win elections,” Gandhi argued.





Rahul Gandhi made the remarks at a press conference sitting alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the Congress’ nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment. The Opposition party members later even arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes in protest.