Viral Video ‘75 years. 1.4 billion Indians. Countless dreams’: Google looks back at India’s historic moments Celebrating 75 years of independent India. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago 75 years of asking questions. 75 years of finding solutions. 75 years of flying to new heights. 75 years of #IndiaKiUdaan. Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India’s most game-changing moments over the past 75 years ❤️https://t.co/GDPjHyKYfF pic.twitter.com/Tb3N9INJ1H— Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. independence day google