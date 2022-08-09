Around the Web Watch: Severe flooding in parts of Seoul, cars submerged, seven dead after heavy rain South Korea’s capital received its most intense rainfall in the past 80 years, according to local media. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago 실시간 강남역이라고 엄마가 보내줬는데..이게 맞아? pic.twitter.com/GLZii92whA— 체스 (@zero_freza4) August 8, 2022 강남역 미쳤다 서울 비 폭우 와서 천둥번개 심하니까 건물들 불이 번쩍거리다 한번에 다 꺼짐. 나머지 건물들도 정전되면 깜깜할텐데. 빨리 집에 가세요. 밍기적 거릴수록 손해임 pic.twitter.com/yL7ha4Ba6t— 하트누름X (@cheongmeong_ob1) August 8, 2022 집에와서보니까 생각보다 알티가 너무 많이타서 ...9호선 동작역입니다 모두 조심하세요😢 지금은 침수때문에 안 서고 지나쳐간다고 하더라구요,, pic.twitter.com/EiTKrfquTb— 멜유 ｡o♡o｡+🎀 (@i_melody_you) August 8, 2022 도림천... pic.twitter.com/oHDh03pgHl— 🍑 (@SS_Momoko) August 8, 2022 .@YonhapNews reporter Park Sang-ryul chilling on top of his Genesis G80 during tonight’s flood in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/nHc2V44g3i— Anton Hur (@AntonHur) August 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Seoul floods