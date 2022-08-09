My valedictory remarks on Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha Shri Venkaiah Naidu’s farewell. pic.twitter.com/lNpelf6W8m — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 8, 2022

As Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to outgoing Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha had a special message for him. In his valedictory remarks, Chadha drew an analogy with first love to compare his experience during Naidu’s tenure. “A person always remembers their first experience. The first day of school, first school principal, first teacher, first love. I will always remember you as my first Chairman as I started my journey here as a parliamentarian,” Chadha said. “You taught me an important lesson on punctuality on the day I took oath as Rajya Sabha MP,” AAP’s first-time member recalled how he turned up late on the special day.





As Chadha concluded, Naidu too replied in jest. “Raghav, I think love is only one, right? It’s one first time, second time, no, right?” he asked. “I am not that experienced, sir but it is good, sir,” Chadha replied. Arguing that first love is best, Naidu added, “That is the best one and should remain forever”. The sweet interaction got many laughs in the House.