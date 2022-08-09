Around the Web Watch this Muharram procession in boats on Kashmir’s Dal Lake A rare form of the traditional procession. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago #Muharram :A rare traditional Muharram procession in the world famous #Dallake ,in #Srinagar #kashmir on 9th Muharram 2022 ,day before Ashura marking the martydom of Imam Hussain (a.s).The procession is more than 80 year old legacy.Video:@shahriyarsyed1 pic.twitter.com/U7O3Vw7s87— Syed Shahriyar (@shahriyarsyed1) August 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Muharram Kashmir