After Nitish Kumar resigned as the NDA chief minister in Bihar, signalling the end of the alliance and the formation of a new one with the RJD and the Congress, among others, Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap faced a hostile crowd in Patna while reporting on the events. As the videos spread across social media, opinion was divided about whether the anchor was being harassed for doing her job, or whether it was fair protest against her and her channel’s reporting slant.

Even as Nitish Kumar was meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan twice – first to resign and then to stake his claim to forming a new government with support from the former opposition parties –members of the press gathered outside the governor’s residence. Here, a large number of supporters of Nitish Kumar and his party, the JDU, were also gathered. On spotting the Aaj Tak anchor, Anjana Om Kashyap, they proceeded to shout hostile slogans, venting their opposition with cries of “Godi media go back…Anjana [Modi] go back.”

Many social media users posted on Twitter in support of the crowd, arguing that the media should be held accountable.

This was bound to happen, sooner or later. You walk out of your hate spewing chamber & realise, not everyone out there is as demented as you.#GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/KdnxX5Nxtz — Ashish Bagchi (@BagchiAsh) August 9, 2022

In other democracies, the media holds the government accountable.



In our democracy, citizens are trying to hold the media accountable. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 9, 2022

Why protest should be against actors leaders and corrupt officials and why not godi media anchors, as far as I can see people r using there democratic right to protest, what's wrong in that. There is no profanity,abuses, nothing about being female. #anjanaOmKashyap https://t.co/pbSL55dldZ — Razi (@Rg86037221) August 9, 2022

She is cornered & people show their anger democratically by asking her to go back. Anjana is a classic example of how a journalist should not be. In the newsroom, she acts as a propaganda member for ruling party. When she comes to road, people teach her ethics of journalism. https://t.co/g7mgj55ajA — Nagarajan (@cobra_rajan) August 9, 2022

What a low day for “Indian Media”... what days has come when people are protesting against Media. 4th pillar of democracy is totally demolished. Media has only gone low since 2014. They should atleast have some self respect and think about this.

ANJANA OM MODI#GodiMedia pic.twitter.com/ymW1pk6pBS — Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@Paritosh_2016) August 9, 2022

The lies and brazen propaganda are not being tolerated anymore on the streets is a sign of a democracy still alive. Meanwhile Godi media will portray #AnjanaOmKashyap as some sort of Rani of Jhansi… pic.twitter.com/9iYYTaBQs9 — Sangita (@Sanginamby) August 10, 2022

However, many others argued that a mediaperson was doing her job with her presence in Patna, and should not have been harassed. In particular, they objected to the hostility on display against a woman professional.

What happened with #AnjanaOmKashyap is wrong!

There is no way that heckling of a woman can be justified.

But people who have an argument that she was just doing her job, that is exactly my point why it happened to her…

Anchors like them haven’t done their job for a while! pic.twitter.com/QNXCGPWJzZ — sachin_kumar🇮🇳 (@iamsachinsinha) August 9, 2022

This is in such poor taste. Both — the heckling and cheerleading on social media who are egging on others to endorse this harassment. Any reporter worth her salt like @anjanaomkashyap is only doing duty in news collection and gathering on field to bring updates to public. Sad☹️ https://t.co/1dEgDQQSDo — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) August 9, 2022

This verbal abuse by coterie of Sadists & hooligans is shameful. Good job @anjanaomkashyap for keeping your cool & doing the duty on the ground. March On 👍👍 https://t.co/ADV8SHQEpq — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 9, 2022