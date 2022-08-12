Around the Web Watch: Roadside shop collapses into river during flash flood in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh The entire structure fell into the water, along with the road it stood on. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A structure washed away in the flash flood caused due to heavy rain in the Anni block of Kullu. Visuals from Anni bus stand.(Video Source: Disaster Management Authority) pic.twitter.com/pQcXJn55g6— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himachal Pradesh Flood