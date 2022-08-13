🇷🇺 Marina Ovsyannikova, a journalist who protested against Russia's war in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast, holds up a sign reading "May the dead children haunt you in your dreams" before a court hearing.



She has been charged with "discrediting" the Russian army. pic.twitter.com/9VkmIgZpEf — euronews (@euronews) August 11, 2022

A Former Russian journalist who denounced Russia’s war on Ukraine on live TV, once again made headlines when she held an anti-war sign before a court hearing on Thursday, August 11. Marina Ovsyannikova was awaiting a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, guarded by numerous police officers when she held up a sign that read “May the dead children haunt you in your dreams”.The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

44-year-old Marina Ovsyannikova was detained and charged for spreading information about the Russian armed forces deemed false by the government. A Russian court has currently placed her under house arrest until October. If proven guilty, she can face up to 10 years in jail.

Ovsyannikova first made headlines when she denounced President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine on live television. Ovsyannikova who was then the editor for Channel One stormed the evening news set with a placard that read “No War.”

However, according to media reports, the house arrest is not related to this specific incident. It is related to a one-person protest staged by Ovsyannikova back in July when she held up a sign that read, “Putin is a murderer, his soldiers are fascists.”