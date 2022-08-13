Around the Web ‘Freedom of speech must be absolute’: Watch Salman Rushdie speaking on the need for free expression Rushdie, who has faced death threats for his 1988 novel ‘The Satanic Verses’, was stabbed in the abdomen and neck at an event in the US. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play “I make a distinction between protecting human beings, but not protecting ideas,” says Salman Rushdie, when it comes to free speech. @SalmanRushdie @WalterIsaacson pic.twitter.com/AKGYFggG44— Amanpour and Company (@AmanpourCoPBS) June 17, 2021 Play Play Salman Rushdie on India's Hindu nationalist movement (spoken Feb 2014): "If you're running what's actually a crypto-fascist movement, you want Nuremberg rallies." #SalmanRushdie has stood tall & bold against religious extremism of all kinds. Prayers for his survival & recovery. pic.twitter.com/BhYzy9VjRx— Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) August 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Salman Rushdie freedom of speech