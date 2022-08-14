Around the Web ‘Bread, job, freedom’: Taliban fire warning shots to disperse women protesting for rights in Kabul Women gathered at the Ministry of Education with a banner reading: ‘August 15 is a black day’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Taliban fighters are shooting on protestors trying to dispread them. pic.twitter.com/jouT7m8XV3— Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) August 13, 2022 “We protested today but the Taliban shot on us. We are put in a pharmacy and they don’t let us go” a protester says. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sS2wLXNRs5— Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) August 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest Taliban women Afghanistan