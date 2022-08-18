Play

An officer with Chandigarh Police was seen on camera allegedly taking away items from a shop in Panchkula’s sector 17, according to a report by The Tribune. The CCTV camera footage of the incident showed the police officer examining products on the countertop inside the shop before sliding a packet of cigarettes into his pocket.

The officer is a sub-inspector posted at the Mauli Jagran police station, the report added. Although the shopkeeper did not lodge a formal complaint, he expressed his displeasure to the policeman later, also caught on camera.