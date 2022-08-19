Around the Web Watch: How astronauts lift weights in zero gravity in the International Space Station Samantha Cristoforetti explained the importance of strengthening exercises, both in space and back on Earth. Scroll Staff An hour ago Weightlifting in weightlessness. Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscels - lift, push, build strong bones! 💪 #MissionMinerva #weightlifting #SpaceTok @esa @esaspaceflight @Space_Station @iofbonehealth pic.twitter.com/DpIzITsCY2— Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. space astronaut