A four-storey residential building named Gitanjali Building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West, Mumbai on Friday. The incident took place around 12.30 PM. According to a report in The Hindustan Times, there were no occupants in the building at the time as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had asked everyone to vacate, declaring it a dilapidated structure.

However, eight fire engines, two rescue vans, one quick response vehicle and three ambulances were rushed to the spot, to check if anyone was trapped underneath the debris, The Indian Express reported. No casualties have been reported so far.