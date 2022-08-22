#Noida | Heavy police force deployed as Tyagi community assembles for the Mahapanchayat in support of arrested leader #ShrikantTyagi. pic.twitter.com/Uuuzzu8N1F — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) August 21, 2022

Hundreds gathered in Gejha village of Noida’s Sec 93 today as part of panchayat by Tyagi community against ⁦BJP MP ⁦@dr_maheshsharma⁩ & in “support of wife of #Shrikanttyagi.”3 out of 6 accused of barging into society & misbehaving with complainant’s family also present pic.twitter.com/0giU2YdYnt — Shikha Salaria (@Salaria_Shikha1) August 21, 2022

"We used to support the BJP until now, but don't anymore," says Nikhil Tyagi, 24, who told @TheQuint that the probe against Shrikant Tyagi is one-sided and has been blown out of proportion. #tyagimahapanchayat #ShrikantTyagi pic.twitter.com/IH0t9jh2aY — Samarth Grover (@samarthgrover87) August 21, 2022

Members of the Tyagi community on Sunday assembled in support of Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman in a residential society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hundreds came out in support of Tyagi, who identified himself as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-ordinator of the party’s Yuva Kisan Samiti. However, the BJP has denied having any links with him.

A heavy police force were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Hundreds of community members - both young and old - from parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur reached Ramlila ground in Gejha village for the ‘Mahapanchayat’, according to a report by News18. The community claimed that Tyagi has been charged under false sections and alleged the arrest has tarnished their image.

Tyagi was arrested by the police earlier this month for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman on the premises of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B as they were caught on camera having an altercation over illegal construction and encroaching of common area space at the premise. Authorities later used bulldozers to demolish allegedly illegal portions of a ground floor apartment in the society.