Once again, thousands of farmers have reached Delhi to protest against ignorance & arrogance of @narendramodi govt, & its stand on MSP, Lakhimpur m@ssacre, cases against farmers & protection to @ajaymishrteni . modi saab make a law on msp according to c2 50 #जंतर_मंतर_पर_किसान pic.twitter.com/S07h4fdgO7