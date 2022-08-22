Around the Web Watch: Farmers protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against unemployment, Section 144 imposed The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers, will pass through the city’s outer districts. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment, amid heavy security presence pic.twitter.com/6gJembzf81— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022 Once again, thousands of farmers have reached Delhi to protest against ignorance & arrogance of @narendramodi govt, & its stand on MSP, Lakhimpur m@ssacre, cases against farmers & protection to @ajaymishrteni . modi saab make a law on msp according to c2 50 #जंतर_मंतर_पर_किसान pic.twitter.com/S07h4fdgO7— #istandwithfarmers (@iamritsohi) August 22, 2022 Farmers' protest at Delhi.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/8N38eZEk7h— Suresh Kumar (@journsuresh) August 22, 2022 #Farmers hold protest at #Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price for the crops. #FarmersProtest #Trending #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/SBmunGXPQI— IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) August 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. protest Delhi farmers