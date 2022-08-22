Around the Web Watch: Villagers complain of poor construction of community health centre in Mainpuri, UP An enquiry is underway. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago उत्तर प्रदेश में मैनपुरी के एक सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में निर्माण कार्य चल रहा। ईंट इतनी मजबूत है कि ग्रामीण उसे बिस्किट की तरह तोड़ दे रहे। सीमेंट ऐसा कि हाथों झड़ जा रहा। ठेकेदार पर घटिया निर्माण को लेकर पहले भी कार्रवाई हो चुकी है। स्थानीय जनता अक्रोशित। pic.twitter.com/EqmfgbOyqV— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) August 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh health