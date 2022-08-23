Around the Web Watch: A drying river Danube exposes German warships sunk during World War II in Prahovo, Serbia At its lowest level in almost a century, the Danube has exposed more than 20 ships on the riverbed, many of them with ammunition and explosives. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Low water levels on river Danube have exposed more than 20 German warships sunk during World War Two in Prahovo, Serbia https://t.co/7GxRuqN3di pic.twitter.com/2ODz9VWyN8— Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rivers climate change ships war