Viral Video What does a black hole in space sound like? NASA’s latest ‘remix’ lets you hear it Made with actual sound from a black hole over 200 million light years away from Earth. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. space NASA