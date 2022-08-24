Around the Web Watch: IAF personnel airlift 13 people stranded on rooftop after flash floods in Rajasthan The rescue mission was carried out in Baran district of the state. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | IAF’s South Western Air Command is coordinating the rescue efforts with the state government and aircraft & personnel are on alert for relief missions even tomorrow: Defence Officials https://t.co/FFWA11Ct1V pic.twitter.com/CCnAiNyIwX— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. floods Rajasthan