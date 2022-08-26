#Watch A Jugalbandi for India-US Dosti



US navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC @SandhuTaranjitS@IndianEmbassyUS @USNavy @SECNAV@iamsrk @karanjohar #KalHoNaHo #India #US #Bollywood #Song #Viral pic.twitter.com/VmNuwF57uF