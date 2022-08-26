Viral Video Watch: US Naval officers sing Bollywood song ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ The officers performed the song from at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac River in Washington DC. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Watch A Jugalbandi for India-US DostiUS navy officers sing a Bollywood song at the Secretary of Navy’s dinner on the Potomac river in #WashingtonDC @SandhuTaranjitS@IndianEmbassyUS @USNavy @SECNAV@iamsrk @karanjohar #KalHoNaHo #India #US #Bollywood #Song #Viral pic.twitter.com/VmNuwF57uF— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) August 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood navy USA