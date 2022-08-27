Around the Web 'I am human': Finnish PM Sanna Marin tearfully defends private life after party videos leaked ‘During these dark times, I too need some joy, light and fun but I haven't missed a single work assignment and I never will.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 'I am also human, this week has not been easy' Finnish PM @MarinSanna gives tearful speech as she addresses revelations of her partying after her friends apologised for topless photosvia @MailOnline 👉🏻 https://t.co/sWeeD1SzSd#Finland #SannaMarin pic.twitter.com/mnUFCMNBqP— Marios Karatzias (@MariosKaratzias) August 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Finland party