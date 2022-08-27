Viral Video Watch: Animals get their height and weight measured as annual check-up gets underway at London zoo Monkeys, tigers and other animals were weighed and measured as part of the ZSL London Zoo's annual checkup to keep track of their health and growth. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Animals in London Zoo are getting their annual check-up of height and weight. It allows keepers to assess their general health, growth and find out about pregnancies pic.twitter.com/rPZQkD5QY1— Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals London zoo