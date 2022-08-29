Around the Web Watch: ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ supporters flaunt firearms at rally to celebrate leader’s birthday Caught on camera at a rally in Ghaziabad to mark the birthday of Pinky Chaudhary, the President of the Hindu Raksha Dal. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago गाजियाबाद- हिन्दू रक्षा दल के अध्यक्ष पिंकी चौधरी के जन्मदिन पर सरेआम लहराए गए हथियार, वीडियो वायरल @ghaziabadpolice pic.twitter.com/XpvpjgOmmo— News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh guns Hindutva