Caught on camera: Speeding car loses control and skids off rain-slicked road, flips over into field The accident occurred on the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago A speeding car suddenly overturned near Linga on the #Chhindwara - #Nagpur highway passing through #MadhyaPradesh, causing minor injuries to the occupants. In the video it is seen that the car suddenly became uncontrollable due to rain water on the road & left the straight road. pic.twitter.com/pwHiC0OHBh— Praveen Mudholkar (@JournoMudholkar) August 28, 2022