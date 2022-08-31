Viral Video Watch: Wild elephant seen wandering around streets of Tezpur in Assam, damaging vehicles Not the first time it has happened here. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This video of an wild elephant that entered Tezpur in Assam and rampaged has gone viral. Watch out the side kick ! Wild elephants entering the town is not new in this region, with their habitat depliting @ndtv reports. pic.twitter.com/XNCtzqrGE7— Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Assam