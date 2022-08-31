Viral Video Watch: Singer Harry Styles gets hit by chicken nuggets during concert, says, ‘Interesting approach’ ‘This is cold. And I’m assuming very old,’ he briefly paused his Madison Square Garden concert to tell fans. Scroll Staff An hour ago “Very interesting approach,” Harry Styles said, after a fan threw chicken nuggets onto his stage. I love this exchange. pic.twitter.com/oAoVwPheFF— Maddie (@maddiemortell) August 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York Concert music