Around the Web Watch: Mumbai Metro line three, connecting south Mumbai to the western suburbs, begins trial runs The 33.5-km route is mostly underground. Scroll Staff An hour ago More videos... pic.twitter.com/hFksLtVQ2M— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 30, 2022 More videos of today's trial of Mumbai's first underground Metro rail, Aqua Line 3 as it emerges from the tunnel @MumbaiMetro3 @mid_day pic.twitter.com/qIcdN1fVN7— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 30, 2022 Hon'ble CM Shri. @mieknathshinde ji in presence of Hon'ble Dy. CM Shri. @Dev_Fadnavis ji flagged of first rolling stock of #Metro3 starting much awaited trial runs. The #train will complete 10,000 km run on 3 km rail track completed from Sariput Nagar to #MarolNaka pic.twitter.com/gJcX8uee37— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 30, 2022