Viral Video Caught on live TV: Cat slaps Turkish sports analyst on the head during a live broadcast Commentator Huseyin Ozkok was live on TV at the time. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A sports analyst in Turkey named Huseyin Ozkok was ‘slapped’ by his cat on live TV, leading to this silly viral moment. People from all around the world who have had their pets crash Zoom calls during the pandemic can probably empathize. 😹 pic.twitter.com/PuXNNFqddv— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cat TV animals