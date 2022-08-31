Around the Web Iraq: Protestors dive into swimming pool after storming presidential palace in Baghdad Triggered by the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announcing his retirement from politics. Scroll Staff An hour ago Powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced on August 29 his retirement from political activity, leading hundreds of his supporters to storm the government palace in Iraq’s Green Zone. pic.twitter.com/R4MDWOkzx3— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 31, 2022 #Iraqi protesters have stormed the presidential palace in #Baghdad, chanting anti-Iran slogans such as "Iraq's Federal Court in Hands of #Iran's IRGC". pic.twitter.com/AAKCDO4fSP— Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. iraq protest