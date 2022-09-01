Around the Web Watch: Penguin gets custom-made orthopaedic shoes for a foot condition Lucas the penguin from San Diego zoo got orthopaedic shoes after lesions formed on his feet and he was diagnosed with bumblefoot. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This penguin at the San Diego Zoo, who experienced difficulty in walking due to a degenerative foot condition, has now been equipped with custom orthopedic boots pic.twitter.com/FBXqmM9nsW— Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Penguin Zoo birds