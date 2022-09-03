- Under PMGKAY, entire cost on 5kg foodgrains given free is borne by Modi Govt



- Under NFSA, more than 80% of cost of foodgrains is borne by the Modi Govt



Is there any objection to poster/banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops?



- Smt @nsitharaman. @BJP4Telangana pic.twitter.com/2Kb0SSRLwZ — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 2, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman publicly confronted Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh Patil on Friday for not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs at fair price ration shops in Telangana.

Sitharaman was conducting an inspection of a PDS ration shop in Birkoor when she asked the collector about the absence of the PM’s photographs. According to her, efforts were made earlier to install posters and banners featuring Modi at the fair price shops in Telangana, but these were stopped, reported Times Now.

“I am telling you today,” Times Now quoted Sitharaman as telling the Collector, “our people will come and put up the PM’s banner here. You will, as the district administrator, ensure that it shall not be removed. That it shall not be torn.”

The Union minister’s instruction provoked a response on Twitter from K T Rama Rao, Working President of the TRS.