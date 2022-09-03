Watch: Union Finance minister confronts collector about missing pictures of PM Modi at ration shops
Nirmala Sitharaman was inspecting a PDS ration shop in Birkoor when the Union Minister asked the collector about the missing pictures.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman publicly confronted Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh Patil on Friday for not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs at fair price ration shops in Telangana.
Sitharaman was conducting an inspection of a PDS ration shop in Birkoor when she asked the collector about the absence of the PM’s photographs. According to her, efforts were made earlier to install posters and banners featuring Modi at the fair price shops in Telangana, but these were stopped, reported Times Now.
“I am telling you today,” Times Now quoted Sitharaman as telling the Collector, “our people will come and put up the PM’s banner here. You will, as the district administrator, ensure that it shall not be removed. That it shall not be torn.”
The Union minister’s instruction provoked a response on Twitter from K T Rama Rao, Working President of the TRS.