Tremors interrupt Parliament debate on earthquake insurance in Liechtenstein Bettina Petzold-Maehr was talking about the importance of earthquake insurance when she was interrupted by two quakes, the second one visibly shaking the room. You couldn't make this up. An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein's state parliament about...earthquakes. #Erdbeben #Liechtenstein #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zzObnJ4598— Piebe-Guido van den Berg (@TeamSuomi) September 1, 2022