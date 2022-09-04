Eco India Eco India: Could sewage water be an answer to our water woes? Decentralised sewage systems have been introduced in Bengaluru as a fix to convert all of its 1,440 million litres of sewage generated daily. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script & Field Producer: Vivek Mohan | Video Editor: Amit Garg | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Manjunath BL (Keerthi) | Additional Footage: Omkar Phatak | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india STPs sewage