Around the Web Watch: Muslim volunteers distribute cold drinks, sweets to Ganesh Chaturthi procession participants Caught on camera in Udupi, Karnataka. Scroll Staff An hour ago An instance of #communalharmony in #Kapu #Udupi dist famous for the #hijab issue which led to widespread protests across the state. #Muslim youths distributed cold drinks and sweets to people who were part of #GaneshChaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/ytshTKHrR1— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka religion