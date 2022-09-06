Watch: Mechanical conveyor belt used for Ganesha idol immersions
Caught on camera in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation introduced an innovative technology for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, installing a mechanical conveyor belt for the ritual of visarjan. To make the ritual “safe and smooth,” residents placed their Ganesha idols on the belt that automatically dropped them into the water. While people on social media admitted use of the machine was innovative, others thought it as “disrespectful”. Many opined human being should have been at the end of the belt to respectfully immerse the idol in the waterbody, calling the moment “horrendous.”