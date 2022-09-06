Kolhapur Municipal Corporation introduced an innovative technology for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, installing a mechanical conveyor belt for the ritual of visarjan. To make the ritual “safe and smooth,” residents placed their Ganesha idols on the belt that automatically dropped them into the water. While people on social media admitted use of the machine was innovative, others thought it as “disrespectful”. Many opined human being should have been at the end of the belt to respectfully immerse the idol in the waterbody, calling the moment “horrendous.”

This is not how Visarjan should be done. I thought karyakartas would be there at the end of conveyer belt to immerse the idols in water. This is hørrendous. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) September 5, 2022

This is a horrendous idea. We pray and take care of the Lord for the time he resides in our homes and now He is just dumped in the water. Not right at all. They should hire trained swimmers for immersion. Very sad. — Kaustubh S Lokare (@k_leo14) September 5, 2022

Pretty sure the people making it and those implementing it have never immersed a single Ganesh idol in their life. — Rationalist Nationalist (@BharatReckoning) September 5, 2022