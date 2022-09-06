Around the Web Watch: Drone footage of waterlogged Bengaluru streets goes viral Residents in many parts of the city are grappling with flooding on a daily basis. Scroll Staff An hour ago Drone footage of Outer ring road near Bellandur shows the extent of water logging. From Intel, HSBC to Flipkart, several national and international companies are located here. This is the image of India's silicon valley going to rest of the world. @WeAreBangalore @WFRising pic.twitter.com/qZGVdOqByi— Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) September 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru floods