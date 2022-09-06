Around the Web Watch: Unique protest for solution to Bengaluru waterlogging by Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad sat in an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Mohammed Haris Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee floats using an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in #Bengaluru to protest against the state govt demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city pic.twitter.com/IF8DdmNa55— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Flood Protest Bengaluru