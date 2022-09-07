Around the Web Watch: Unacademy CEO, family and pet dog rescued on a tractor from flooded home in Bengaluru Gaurav Munjal, who founded the edtech company, said that the situation is ‘bad’ as waterlogging continues in the city. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru Flood