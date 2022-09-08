Viral Video Watch: Chimpanzee escapes from Ukraine zoo, zookeeper offers jacket in rain and hug to lure her back Chichi from Kharkiv zoo went on a jaunt around the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Despite the war, funny stories sometimes happen in Ukraine. For example, yesterday a monkey escaped from the Kharkiv Zoo and walked around the city. A zookeeper talked to her, hugged her and put a yellow rain jacket on her. The chimpanzee agreed to return to the zoo by bicycle. pic.twitter.com/phSoNNOpSQ— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine zoo animals