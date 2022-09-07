Around the Web Watch: Greta Thunberg accuses Swedish politicians of ignoring climate crises in election campaigns The Swedish climate activist said the climate crisis has been largely non-existent for politicians during their campaign for the September 11 elections. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Climate activist @GretaThunberg said Swedish politicians are ignoring the climate crisis in the run-up to the September 11 election https://t.co/drS5Lcvkxa pic.twitter.com/Cd2ZgeUFdr— Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate Greta Thunberg