Around the Web Watch: When Queen Elizabeth II made her entrance to the 2012 London Olympics with Daniel Craig The video resurfaced after the world’s oldest monarch died on Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Scroll Staff An hour ago I think Queen Elizabeth had a great sense of humour and she was a good sport. She proved this when she made her grand entrance to the London 2012 Olympics alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond. This was absolutely magnificent. #RIPQueenElizabeth #QueenElizabeth #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/T9gKTcQzdU— The Sting (@TSting18) September 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. queen olympics